Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,254 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

XPEL stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $777,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,040 shares of company stock worth $5,977,734. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

