Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

