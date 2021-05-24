Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,433 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

