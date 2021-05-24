Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Casa Systems worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 293,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $8.56 on Monday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $726.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

