Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Big Lots worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

