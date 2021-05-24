Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

