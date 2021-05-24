Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 296.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $937.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

