Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,705 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Ryerson worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ryerson by 50.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

