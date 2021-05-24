Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.38.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$84.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.38. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$29.00 and a 12-month high of C$104.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

