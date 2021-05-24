Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 14,448 shares.The stock last traded at $30.15 and had previously closed at $31.87.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

