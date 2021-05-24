Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 14,448 shares.The stock last traded at $30.15 and had previously closed at $31.87.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

