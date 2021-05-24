Li Auto (LI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li Auto stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.06.

A number of research firms have commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

