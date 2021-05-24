Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $411.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

