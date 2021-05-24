Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $127.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.