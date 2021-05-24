Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,146 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 395.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $63.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

