Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.22.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$43.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$44.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8299997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

