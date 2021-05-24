Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Landstar System stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.31. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.54.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.