Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Down 3.8%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 2,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 203,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LABP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

