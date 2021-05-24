Lambda Trading Down 10.9% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. Lambda has a total market cap of $73.61 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lambda has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00990114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.94 or 0.10512044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00084937 BTC.

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,839,832 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

