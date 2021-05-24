Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $137,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $26.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $640.19. 31,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,673. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $258.21 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

