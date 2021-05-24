Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 8,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 231,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $22.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $636.11. 46,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,673. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $258.21 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

