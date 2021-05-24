KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.
Shares of KULR Technology Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 126,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.70.
About KULR Technology Group
