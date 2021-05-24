KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.70.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

