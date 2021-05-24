KuCoin Token Trading Down 37.6% This Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $6.66 or 0.00017625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $533.67 million and approximately $44.83 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.59 or 0.00903810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.03 or 0.09202598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00082856 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

