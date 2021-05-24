Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.