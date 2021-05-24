Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,494 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

RPG stock opened at $166.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.49 and a 1-year high of $177.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

