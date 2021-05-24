Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,616 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $42.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

