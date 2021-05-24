Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $35.04 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $35.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

