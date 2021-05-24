Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $716.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,813. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

