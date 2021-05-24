Konomi Network (KONO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.52 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002492 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.91 or 0.00982697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.97 or 0.09957144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00084667 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,669,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.