Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOD shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $80.62 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $130.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

