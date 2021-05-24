Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.86.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KOD shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:KOD opened at $80.62 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $130.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.34.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
