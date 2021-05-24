KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

KNBE opened at $17.77 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

