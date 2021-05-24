KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.