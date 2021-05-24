Klever (KLV) Hits Market Cap of $256.01 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. Klever has a market capitalization of $256.01 million and $5.67 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00376758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00184826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003566 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.98 or 0.00865084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

