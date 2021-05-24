KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 267.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $310.14 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

