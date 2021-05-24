Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $416.58 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

