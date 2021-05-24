Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $250.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

