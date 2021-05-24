Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,770,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $388.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.57. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.