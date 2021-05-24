Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 569 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock valued at $360,915,913. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $200.01 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

