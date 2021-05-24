Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 14,703 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Centene by 695.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,296,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Centene by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.