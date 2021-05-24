Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $881,906,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $433.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.81. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $441.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

