Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

