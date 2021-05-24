Kforce (KFRC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Kforce had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Kforce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

5/4/2021 – Kforce had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Kforce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $59.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

