KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.