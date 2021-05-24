KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.63.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
