KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTEK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $119.85 on Monday. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 211,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

