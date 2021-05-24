Keybank National Association OH Purchases 920 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 434,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 147,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $230.07 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $153.30 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.49 and a 200 day moving average of $215.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

