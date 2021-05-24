Keybank National Association OH Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

WDAY opened at $231.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.66 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

