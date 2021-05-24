Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $370.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

