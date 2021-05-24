Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.69 ($25.52).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.49.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

