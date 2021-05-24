Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $34.95

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.95, but opened at $36.22. Kenon shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kenon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kenon by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kenon by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

