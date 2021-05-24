Keh Shew Lu Sells 2,039 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $48,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $43,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

